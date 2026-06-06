PUNE:

ITI student killed, hostel mate arrested

An old rivalry over petty issues and a hurt ego allegedly led to the killing of a student at the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Gonawadi, Ghodegaon, early on Friday morning by his hostelmate and his brother’s roommate.

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Pune Rural police arrested the accused within a few hours of the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Santosh Sakhare from Koregaon Bhima and originally hails from Beed district. The accused has been identified as Amay Bhika Kokare (19) from Shikrapur.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The deceased’s brother, Annirudha Sakhare, shared a room with the accused at the institution’s hostel. They often had disagreements and disputes over small things.

To ease his brother’s situation, Saurabh warned the accused not to pick fights with or threaten Annirudha. Angry over this, Amay allegedly threatened to kill Saurabh.

On the warm Thursday night, Saurabh went to the terrace to sleep. Taking advantage of this, Amay allegedly attacked Saurabh with a cement block and an iron rod. The sudden brutal attack killed Saurabh instantly.

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{{^usCountry}} Sagar Pawar, assistant police inspector at Ghodegaon police station, said, “Both the victim and the accused are students of Welding and Information Technology at the ITI. The accused had also planned to kill the deceased’s brother, Annirudha, but timely police intervention led to his arrest before any further tragedy could occur.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sagar Pawar, assistant police inspector at Ghodegaon police station, said, “Both the victim and the accused are students of Welding and Information Technology at the ITI. The accused had also planned to kill the deceased’s brother, Annirudha, but timely police intervention led to his arrest before any further tragedy could occur.” {{/usCountry}}

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Based on a complaint filed by another ITI student Rushikesh Badhekar, the Ghodegaon police filed an FIR against the accused, Amay, under sections 103(1), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing.