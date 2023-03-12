Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 to be launched in 5,000 villages

After approval from the state cabinet, Maharashtra government is planning to initiate the second phase of campaign Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 in 5,000 villages across the state, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the deputy chief minister, the government will cover 5,000 villages in the first phase of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking in Pune on Sunday, Fadnavis said that around 50% of Maharashtra witnesses less rainfall.

“Therefore, we do not have much options available. During the previous government, we had started the Jalyukt Shivar project to promote water conservation in 20,000 villages in Maharashtra. Today, approximately 3.7 million hectares have come under irrigation which is helping farmers to take two crops in a year. Now, we are going to launch Jalyukt Shivar 2.0,” he said.

“Water conservation steps will be taken as some weather models have predicted limited rain during this time,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of Pani Foundation, Fadnavis said, “The NGO has engaged nearly 40,000 thousand farmers under its water conservation initiative. I was actively involved to help Pani Foundation with their programmes during my last government.”

