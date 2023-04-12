Man arrested for morphing videos of PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi

Pune:

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 20-year-old man from Ranchi, Jharkhand, was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Cyber Crime division for allegedly morphing videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi, and other political leaders.

Shamin Ansari, the accused, was apprehended from his Ranchi residence following an investigation into the dissemination of fake and defamatory videos on social media platforms.

According to police, accused Ansari created and distributed videos of Modi, Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leader Smriti Irani with the intent of slandering their reputations.

The videos, which were created by morphing photos, went viral on various social media platforms, causing concern among their respective political parties and followers.

The investigation revealed that Ansari had used photo and video editing applications to manipulate the original footage and add fabricated elements.

Sanjay Tungar, Police Inspector (Cyber Police Station) said, “A case regarding same had been registered on January 13 at Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber police station by BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sabale, since then we are following this case and arrested the accused on 7 April.’’

Upon his arrest, Ansari confessed to his actions and revealed that he had created the morphed videos for fun purposes. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have seized Ansari’s electronic devices, for further forensic analysis.

The police have also issued a warning to the public, urging them to use caution when sharing information on social media and to avoid engaging in cybercrime, such as the creation and dissemination of fake news and morphed videos, which can have serious consequences for the country’s social fabric and political climate.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 295 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 of the Information Technology Act.