June sees slight recovery in production levels of Pune firms

If April and May saw a reflection of restrictions in production levels of various firms in Pune district, the 15th survey conducted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in June showed that the average current level of production has increased slightly from 70 per cent in May to 73 per cent.

Over 150 organisations participated in this survey from Pune district.

While there is an uptick in production levels from April and May, industries may have yet to reach the recovery peak of 85 per cent in February-March this calendar year, according to MCCIA Prashant Girbane, director-general, MCCIA.

“There is some recovery seen this month as compared to April and May. There is still a long way to go before we reach the peak recovery levels as seen in February-March 2021 and then further growth. In the next few weeks, we look forward to an accelerated vaccination drive to help reduce fear and uncertainty, leading to an increase in economic activity and thereby increasing demand in the economy. Having resolved most supply-side issues in the unlocking process, MSMEs are now awaiting a boost in demand to increase their production levels,” said Girbane.

On an average, the companies during the survey said that the number of employees working has increased from 70 per cent in May to 77 per cent in June 2021, as unlocking allowed some services industries to resume activities to a certain extent.

The peak of recovery for employees deployed was at 86 per cent in February-March this calendar year.

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were pre-pandemic. As many as 23 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels while 54 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in up to six months. 2

A total of 24 per cent said it would take more than six months.

The distribution of organisations surveyed from micro, small, medium and large-scale organisations was 20 per cent, 26 per cent, 23 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

A total of 66 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 17 per cent from the services sector and the remaining16 per cent were involved in both manufacturing and services.