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Junnar forest dept maps leopard feeding through scat analysis

To better understand leopard behaviour and reduce human-leopard conflict in Junnar, the forest department has launched study of the animal’s scat samples to analyse feeding and prey patterns

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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​Pune: In an effort to better understand leopard behaviour and reduce human-leopard conflict in Junnar, the forest department has launched a scientific study of leopard scat samples to analyse feeding and prey patterns. Officials said the findings are expected to generate crucial data to help shape future wildlife management and conflict mitigation policies in the region.

To better understand leopard behaviour and reduce human-leopard conflict in Junnar, the forest department has launched study of the animal’s scat samples to analyse feeding and prey patterns. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The project was launched in the first week of May and will be conducted over two months across the Junnar Forest Division. The study involves systematic sample collection and scientific analysis of leopard scat to understand feeding habits, prey patterns and movement behaviour in human-dominated landscapes.

The initiative is part of a broader behavioural study being carried out by the Junnar forest division, long identified as one of Maharashtra’s most sensitive human-leopard conflict zones. However, forest officials said no specific leopard count has yet been provided for the current sampling exercise.

Forest officials said the study will help establish a scientific understanding of leopard movement, feeding behaviour and habitat-use patterns in Junnar.

Officials added that the study will also examine whether leopards are increasingly moving towards villages and agricultural areas in search of food, a factor that often contributes to conflict. The analysis is expected to provide insights into prey availability and the ecological pressures influencing leopard behaviour.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Junnar forest dept maps leopard feeding through scat analysis
Home / Cities / Pune / Junnar forest dept maps leopard feeding through scat analysis
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