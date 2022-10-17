Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kasarwadi railway crossing to remain closed till October 20

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Central Railway said Kasarwadi railway crossing will remain closed till October 20 for maintenance work

Central Railway said Kasarwadi railway crossing will remain closed till October 20 for maintenance work. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Central Railway has said that Kasarwadi railway crossing will remain closed till October 20 due to maintenance work.

Pune division of Central Railways in a statement said the crossing will remain closed between 9 am and 5 pm.

The railways have undertaken repair and maintenance work at the railway crossing section on the Pune-Lonavla route, so road traffic will also be closed during the period.

The Central Railway has appealed to civilians to use the nearby railway, subway railway flyover during this period.

