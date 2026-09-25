Katraj SWaCH waste facility gets notice over fire safety lapses

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) fire brigade on Thursday issued a notice to the SWaCH waste facility at Garbage Ramp, Katraj, directing it to address fire-safety lapses—including expired fire extinguishers and lack of adequate firefighting water—within seven days.

PMC fire brigade on Thursday issued notice to SWaCH waste facility at Garbage Ramp, Katraj, directing it to address fire-safety lapses within seven days. (HT)

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The notice was issued under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, following an inspection of the premises and its temporary firefighting arrangements. The fire brigade has directed the facility to refill or replace the expired fire extinguishers and make adequate water arrangements for firefighting.

As per the notice, the SWaCH facility has been asked to complete the compliance and submit details of compliance to the designated fire officer after completing the corrective measures.

The action comes as the PMC fire brigade intensifies its citywide fire-safety inspection drive following directions from municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

According to officials, as of Thursday, fire officials had inspected 295 establishments, including 169 PG accommodations and hostels, 33 coaching classes, 17 scrap godowns, 29 schools and colleges and 27 hospitals. The teams also inspected two hotels, one fitness gym, one government building and 16 other establishments.

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{{^usCountry}} Ganesh Sonune, chief fire officer, PMC, said, “All fire officers have started inspections in accordance with the municipal commissioner’s directions and have received a good response. The inspections will continue in the coming days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ganesh Sonune, chief fire officer, PMC, said, “All fire officers have started inspections in accordance with the municipal commissioner’s directions and have received a good response. The inspections will continue in the coming days.” {{/usCountry}}

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