Pune: The Pune rural police investigating the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal are planning to conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary and compare his movements, captured on CCTV footage at Lohagad Fort, with a recreated video, the court was informed on Monday.

Ketan Agarwal murder: Accused Chetan to undergo gait analysis

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While seeking an extension of police custody of Chaudhary and his alleged accomplice Siya Goyal, the fiancée of Agarwal, the police told the court that further investigation was required into several aspects, including identifying the exact spot where the crime took place at the fort and tracing Agarwal’s missing passport. The court extended the police custody of both accused till July 3.

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal (25) and pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

A police officer explained that gait analysis involves studying a person’s walking pattern and is used to identify suspects from CCTV footage by examining features such as stride length, posture and limb movement.

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{{^usCountry}} “In this case, police plan to compare the CCTV footage showing Chaudhary’s movements at Lohagad Fort with a recreated video,” the officer told the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In this case, police plan to compare the CCTV footage showing Chaudhary’s movements at Lohagad Fort with a recreated video,” the officer told the court. {{/usCountry}}

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According to investigators, the analysis became necessary because Chaudhary allegedly wore a hoodie to conceal his identity on the day of the incident. Police plan to recreate the CCTV footage by making Chaudhary wear a similar hoodie and walk through the same location at the fort in a similar manner.

“We have CCTV footage showing him walking while wearing a hoodie to hide his face. The gait analysis will compare his movement in the CCTV footage with the recreated video to determine whether the walking patterns match,” the officer said.

Chaudhary and Goyal were produced before the court of AM Vibhute in Vadgaon Maval after their initial police custody ended.

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The prosecution informed the court that the investigation had revealed that the accused duo had visited Lohagad Fort earlier to identify the spot from where Agarwal was allegedly pushed.

“Police need to question both accused on this aspect, and therefore, an extension of custody is required,” assistant public prosecutor Rajashri Virkud told the court.

She said the accused had repeatedly met at different locations to allegedly plan the murder and the police needed to investigate those meetings in detail.

“The accused deleted digital data which is crucial evidence in the case. The process of recovering this data is currently underway. Once retrieved, it will help in further interrogation of the accused,” the prosecution told the court.

The police had reconstructed the sequence of events based on Goyal’s statement on June 28. The prosecution said the sequence now needs to be verified with Chaudhary.

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“During the incident, both accused interacted with certain individuals at Lohagad Fort. Based on CCTV footage obtained, a detailed investigation regarding these interactions needs to be carried out with the accused,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution also informed the court that Goyal did not want to travel to Bali with Agarwal for a pre-wedding shoot. She allegedly removed Agarwal’s passport from his bag and discarded it at Khalapur food mall in Raigad district while travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

“Therefore, the deceased’s passport needs to be traced and recovered with the assistance of Goyal,” the prosecution said.

The court was further informed that some important witnesses had recently approached the police and their statements would be verified by confronting them with the accused.

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Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing Goyal, argued that her arrest was illegal and made without sufficient grounds.

Advocate Ram Shahane, appearing for Chaudhary, said his client’s role mentioned in the FIR was limited and not clearly defined.

A scene unfolded on the court premises when an advocate claiming to be Aashutosh Shrivastav said he would represent Goyal. He submitted a vakalatnama carrying an alleged signature of Goyal. However, Goyal and her family informed the court that Advocate Vipul Dushing was representing her.

Meanwhile, police claimed on Sunday that Chaudhary travelled to the fort on a scooter instead of a car, fearing the vehicle could be identified through toll plaza records.

“He climbed the fort wearing a hoodie. Later, he removed it and remained in a black T-shirt. While leaving, he wore the hoodie again,” the officer said, adding that investigators believe this was done to avoid attracting attention.

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After the alleged crime, Chaudhary returned to Pune on the same scooter, the police said.

Police had also questioned Goyal’s parents and brother last week and recorded their statements.