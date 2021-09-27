Kolhapur district collector withdraws order against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, worry mounts for Hasan Mushrif

Pune Kolhapur district collector Rahul Rekhawar has withdrawn earlier order prohibiting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya from entering the Kolhapur district.

After the fresh order issued on Monday Somaiya is likely to visit Kolhapur on Tuesday where he plans to make a fresh set of allegations and file complaint against Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Maharashtra rural development minister Hasan Mushrif.

In his order issued under section 144 (5) of CrPC, Rekhawar said based on the report received from the Kagal police station, it has been clear that there will be no opposition to Somaiya during his visit to the district on Tuesday. At the same time, BJP office bearers have also assured of preventing any crowd, stated the order.

“Given this, I am withdrawing my previous order,” Rekhawar stated in the notification.

Earlier on September 20, Somaiya claimed he was stopped and detained by police at Karad in western Maharashtra while he was on his way to Kolhapur after the district authorities cited law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Mushrif.

His detention preceded high drama in Mumbai where Somaiya was asked by police not to venture out of his residence citing the Kolhapur administration’s order.

The Sena had distanced itself from the action saying directions were issued by the home department which is under NCP.

After being stopped at Karad, Somaiya alleged that he was jostled by Mumbai police who tried to prevent him from boarding a Kolhapur-bound Mahalaxmi express. Somaiya planned to visit Kagal in Kolhapur, the assembly constituency represented by Mushrif, and file a police complaint against the minister over alleged irregularities committed by him.