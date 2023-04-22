Pune’s eastern parts record higher temperatures this summer

Koregaon Park, Wadgaonsheri and surrounding areas located at eastern part of the city recorded at least two to three degrees higher temperature this summer as compared to the rest of the city, according to the weather department.

Scientists attribute the temperature variation to urban heat islands, in which the night temperature is higher than daytime. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Experts cite increasing concretisation, reducing green cover and anti-heat absorbing material used for constructions as reasons for the rise in mercury in these areas, underlining the need for micro-level study to analyse the weather pattern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded relatively high temperature in areas, including Koregaon Park, Magarpatta, Lavale and Pashan area, as compared to other locations across the city. According to IMD data, Koregaon Park recorded the highest 42 degrees Celsius in April.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune said, “This year, we have observed temperature variations at many areas in Pune city, with some parts reporting above normal level readings. Night temperatures were also relatively higher in these areas due to the presence of clouds over the city. Tall buildings, lack of natural vegetation and open spaces in urban areas contributed to reducing the ability of environment to cool down. Moreover, materials used in constructions, such as glass and concrete, also absorb and retain heat and contribute to rise in mercury.”

Vineet Kumar, scientist, IITM, said, “An in-depth study is needed to identify the cause and effect of possible urban heat islands in Pune city.”

Priyadarshini Karve, national convener, Indian Network on Ethics and Climate Change (INECC) said, “Temperature rise is mainly seen in newly developing areas. Excessive use of concrete for constructing big societies, decreasing green cover due to tree cutting can be seen in these areas causing increase in temperature. The eastern part of the city like Koregaon Park, Wadgaonsheri and Yerawada comes under a rain shadow area, where vegetation was already low, and many trees were cut for development purposes. The newly planted trees have not grown in size to prevent heat. However, the western part of the city has well maintained vegetation that helps in keeping temperature at normal levels.”

KP, a warning sign for similar areas?

As Koregaon Park recorded maximum temperature of 42°C, experts have pointed to the area that is witnessing many construction projects and road construction. The green and open spaces are replaced with roads and multi-storeyed buildings, causing rise in mercury. Experts also cite “urban heat island” behind the increase in the temperature when certain urban areas being significantly warmer than its neighbourhood due to human activities.