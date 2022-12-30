Koyta gang-style terror near Sinhagad College, civilians attacked with sickles

Bharti Vidyapeeth police have detained a minor for attempting to murder an engineering college student, while his aide, Kiran Dalavi (20), who created terror in the locality is absconding, said officials on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 10 pm in the basement of Viraj Heights building near Sinhgad law college campus in Ambegaon- Budruk.

According to police, victim Atharv Ladake (20) was conversing with friends when the minor and his aide created ruckus in the area.

The two used sickles to terrorise residents, resulting owners to shut shop due to fear. The accused also vandalised motorcycles and eateries along the road, said police officials.

Shrihari Bhairat, senior inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “The accused attacked the victim with sickle and had no motive. The incident was planned to create fear and terror in the locality. We suspect that they were under the influence of alcohol, however, details will be revealed after further probe.”

The accused also threw a stool kept outside a shop towards the victim’s friends. Residents shifted the victim to a nearby hospital as he sustained injuries on the neck.

Recently, Hadapsar police have taken strict action against members of ‘Koyta Gang’ responsible for spreading terror among the locality.

Ajit Pawar sheds light

As the menace of such gangs has increased, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar earlier last week raised the issue and demanded action against the gang members. Following Pawar’s statement in the assembly, the Hadapsar police had been on tenterhooks and formed special teams to identify and nab the accused.

Earlier, the police had arrested ten accused connected with the gang after residents took out a morcha complaining about intimidation, assault and threats issued by the gangsters.

Pawar said, “The ‘Koyta Gang’ roams the streets night and day, participates in violent activities like robbing women of jewellery, stealing, looting, vandalising cars, ransacking hotels without paying food bills. Strict action should be taken by the cops to maintain law and order and to prevent the proliferation of ‘Koyta Gang’. Their terror must be broken at any cost.”