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KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman Ravi Pandit dies at 75

A gold-medallist chartered accountant and alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, USA, Pandit had also chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), a professional services firm.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman of mobility technology firm KPIT Technologies and a noted industry leader, died here on Friday morning following a brief illness, the company said. He was 75.

KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman Ravi Pandit dies at 75

In a statement, the company said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of its founder and chairman of the board on May 8.

A gold-medallist chartered accountant and alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, USA, Pandit had also chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), a professional services firm, it said.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Pandit played a key role in advancing technology-led mobility solutions and sustainability initiatives in India and abroad, it said.

Beyond business, he was associated with several civic, educational and policy institutions. He co-founded organisations such as Pune International Centre (PIC) and Janwani, supported the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, and served as president of social organisation Jnana Prabodhini, the statement said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman Ravi Pandit dies at 75
Home / Cities / Pune / KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman Ravi Pandit dies at 75
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