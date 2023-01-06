Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kumara Sangakkara discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic

Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:31 PM IST

The doctor who treated Sangakkara, Dr Shridhar Deshmukh, physician and intensivist at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that a doctor had visited Sangakkara at home when he complained of high-grade fever with chills, headache, and irritable bowels

Recalling his experience at Ruby Hall Clinic, Sangakkara (C) thanked all the doctors who looked after him. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Kumara Chokshananda Sangakkara, Sri Lankan commentator and former cricketer, was treated for dehydration and high fever at Ruby Hall Clinic and discharged on January 5, just before the India-Sri Lanka match. Sangakkara was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic at 8 pm on January 4, a day before the India-Sri Lanka match, after he complained of shivering that evening.

The doctor who treated Sangakkara, Dr Shridhar Deshmukh, physician and intensivist at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that a doctor had visited Sangakkara at home when he complained of high-grade fever with chills, headache, and irritable bowels. “He was found to be dehydrated and having a fever of 103 degrees Fahrenheit. We admitted him and rehydrated him and gave other supporting management. He recovered well from his viral illness with dehydration quickly,” Dr Deshmukh said.

Recalling his experience at Ruby Hall Clinic, Sangakkara, said, “I would like to thank all the staff, both medical and non-medical for the wonderful care that they provided me during my stay at the hospital. Additionally, I would also like to thank Dr Deshmukh and his team who were immensely capable, professional and incredible. Every single aspect was looked into and I felt safe and secure knowing that I was in such good hands. I am leaving with abiding memories of everyone here at Ruby Hall Clinic and I am very grateful to them for my return to health.”

