Labour shortage, material crunch delay Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro launch

The launch of metro service between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is set to be delayed again, with officials citing labour shortage due to the West Bengal assembly elections as a key reason for the setback.

The 23-km-long Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro corridor, with 23 stations, is Pune’s third metro route and aims to connect the city’s IT hub with central areas. (FILE PHOTO)

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According to officials from Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, many workers returned to their native places in West Bengal to participate in the elections, slowing down construction work on the metro corridor. The delay, along with a shortage of construction materials due to the West Asia conflict, has pushed back the project timeline.

The metro service, which was initially expected to start in March last year, has already missed several deadlines. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that operations would begin in May this year, but that target is unlikely to be achieved.

As per the revised plan, the first phase of the metro is expected to begin from June 15, covering 12 stations. The remaining 11 stations are likely to be operational by October.

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{{^usCountry}} The 23-km-long Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro corridor, with 23 stations, is Pune’s third metro route and aims to connect the city’s IT hub with central areas. The project is implemented under a public-private partnership by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.(PITCMRL). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-km-long Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro corridor, with 23 stations, is Pune’s third metro route and aims to connect the city’s IT hub with central areas. The project is implemented under a public-private partnership by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.(PITCMRL). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The first phase of the metro is planned to start in June. Operations cannot begin without approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, and the plan has not yet been submitted in writing,” a senior PMRDA official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The first phase of the metro is planned to start in June. Operations cannot begin without approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, and the plan has not yet been submitted in writing,” a senior PMRDA official. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, PMRDA has stepped up monitoring to speed up work. During a recent inspection near Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, officials found a major water leak near the Pashan ramp, which was affecting construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, PMRDA has stepped up monitoring to speed up work. During a recent inspection near Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, officials found a major water leak near the Pashan ramp, which was affecting construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project timeline has been revised multiple times — from March 2025 to September 2025, December 2025, March 2026 and May 2026 — and is now expected to begin its first phase on June 15, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project timeline has been revised multiple times — from March 2025 to September 2025, December 2025, March 2026 and May 2026 — and is now expected to begin its first phase on June 15, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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