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Labour shortage, material crunch delay Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro launch

The metro service, which was initially expected to start in March last year, has already missed several deadlines

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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The launch of metro service between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is set to be delayed again, with officials citing labour shortage due to the West Bengal assembly elections as a key reason for the setback.

The 23-km-long Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro corridor, with 23 stations, is Pune’s third metro route and aims to connect the city’s IT hub with central areas. (FILE PHOTO)

According to officials from Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, many workers returned to their native places in West Bengal to participate in the elections, slowing down construction work on the metro corridor. The delay, along with a shortage of construction materials due to the West Asia conflict, has pushed back the project timeline.

The metro service, which was initially expected to start in March last year, has already missed several deadlines. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that operations would begin in May this year, but that target is unlikely to be achieved.

As per the revised plan, the first phase of the metro is expected to begin from June 15, covering 12 stations. The remaining 11 stations are likely to be operational by October.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Labour shortage, material crunch delay Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro launch
Home / Cities / Pune / Labour shortage, material crunch delay Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro launch
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