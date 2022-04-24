Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money

Published on Apr 24, 2022 08:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A labourer was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court on Sunday for killing another person over issue of demanding money for alcohol.

The deceased man was identified Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury, 28, a resident of Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune and a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested man was identified as Sagar Balu Mohite, 31, a labourer who lives in Wagholi area. He was remanded to five days in police custody till April 28.

“When we found the body, we had to wait for the doctor to tell us the cause of death. We first got to know of the injury on his head followed by internal bleeding and then back-tracked it to March 28,” said police sub-inspector Suraj Kiran Gore who is investigating the case.

The two were known to each other through the daily wage labourer pick-up spots that they frequented together, according to the police.

“Two days before his death, Choudhury asked Mohite for money to drink alcohol and it led to a fight between them. Mohite hit him in the head with a rod and left him. For two days, he was roaming around with a head injury that was not very visible from the outside and then dropped dead,” said PSI Gore.

A case of accidental death was registered in March and an investigation was launched. A source then told the police that there was fight between the two just before the victim’s death.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikand police station.

