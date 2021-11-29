Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Labourer killed in hit-and-run case in Pune
pune news

Labourer killed in hit-and-run case in Pune

A 52-year-old labourer died after he was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle in hit-and-run along the Mumbai-Satara highway stretch in Wakad in Pune on Saturday
A 52-year-old labourer died after he was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle in hit-and-run along the Mumbai-Satara highway stretch in Wakad in Pune on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 06:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 52-year-old labourer died after he was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle along the Mumbai-Satara highway stretch in Wakad on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nishad Lakshman Shenai, a resident of Mandar Society in Sahakarnagar. Shenai was crossing the highway on foot at around 11:45pm on Saturday close to spot where the intercity buses halt. An unidentified vehicle hit him and the driver fled from the spot, said officials.

“Passersby rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was a labourer who was heading home after work. The vehicles on the six-lane highway often tend to overspeed. We are on the lookout for the driver,” said sub-inspector Tukaram Khadke of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)(c), 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.

Woman killed after speeding truck hit bike

A woman who was riding pillion with her husband was killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding mixer truck in Hadapsar, along the road connecting Pune to Solapur on Sunday evening.

RELATED STORIES

The deceased has been identified as Manjiri Kaple (58) while her husband has been identified as Ramakant Kaple (60) both residents of Green Woods in Manjri.

The driver of the mixer truck has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Baban Shelar (27) a resident of Barshi in Solapur. He was arrested by the Pune city police.

A case was registered against Shelar at Hadapsar police station. However, he was granted bail by the local court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP