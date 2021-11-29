Labourer killed in hit-and-run case in Pune

PUNE A 52-year-old labourer died after he was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle along the Mumbai-Satara highway stretch in Wakad on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nishad Lakshman Shenai, a resident of Mandar Society in Sahakarnagar. Shenai was crossing the highway on foot at around 11:45pm on Saturday close to spot where the intercity buses halt. An unidentified vehicle hit him and the driver fled from the spot, said officials.

“Passersby rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was a labourer who was heading home after work. The vehicles on the six-lane highway often tend to overspeed. We are on the lookout for the driver,” said sub-inspector Tukaram Khadke of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)(c), 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.

Woman killed after speeding truck hit bike

A woman who was riding pillion with her husband was killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding mixer truck in Hadapsar, along the road connecting Pune to Solapur on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Manjiri Kaple (58) while her husband has been identified as Ramakant Kaple (60) both residents of Green Woods in Manjri.

The driver of the mixer truck has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Baban Shelar (27) a resident of Barshi in Solapur. He was arrested by the Pune city police.

A case was registered against Shelar at Hadapsar police station. However, he was granted bail by the local court.