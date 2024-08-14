Lack of funds stalls eco-restoration of 800 metre stretch of Ramnadi River

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched eco-restoration of an 800-metre stretch of the Ramnadi River where it meets the Mula River, the project has been stalled due to lack of funds’ allocation. So much so that environmentalists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have demanded that a pilot of the project be implemented in light of the recent flooding. The project has been stalled due to lack of funds’ allocation. (HT PHOTO)

A PMC environment department official said, “Environmentalists and NGOs working in environment have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the pilot stretch of Ramnadi. This includes desilting, preparing filtration beds and traps, tree plantation, restoration of springs, bamboo plantation, bioengineering, debris and encroachment removal, and hyacinth removal. We have an estimated budget of ₹4.5 crore. We are trying to make provision of funds to implement the project.”

Shailaja Deshpande, director, Jeevit Nadi (Living River) Foundation, said, “We have prepared a DPR for the restoration of Ramnadi. It is a small stretch. After completing the stretch, the PMC will implement restoration of the entire river. However, the PMC has not yet floated any tender related to the DPR. On the backdrop of last month’s flooding, it is very important to implement the pilot restoration project.”

Dr Shrikant Gabale, urban geomorphology expert who is part of the team that has submitted the DPR, said, “We have submitted the DPR to the PMC three months ago. We are regularly pursuing the matter. However, the PMC has not done anything. Considering the frequent flooding in city areas, Ramnadi restoration work is very important. The PMC should start the work as early as possible. The cost is very less as compared to that of the riverfront development (RFD) project currently underway.”

Gabale said that the DPR focuses on bank stabilisation, preventing water pollution, restoring riparian areas, and restoring springs and wells. The Ramnadi River is 19.2 km in length, and will take five to seven years for total eco-restoration. Hence, the PMC has launched eco-restoration of an 800-metre stretch of the river where it meets the Mula river as pilot project. The project complements the ongoing RFD initiative along the Mula-Mutha River.

In 2019, the Ecological Society had prepared guidelines for restoration of the Ramnadi River emphasising minimal intervention, removal of manmade obstructions, and avoiding construction of channels or stone pitching. The guidelines also highlighted the importance of retaining sandbars and islands formed by natural silt deposits. Former guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had suggested the formation of a dedicated government authority to efficiently manage and fund the project.