Lalit Patil case: State panel probes 80 staffers of Sassoon hospital

The four-member state government committee constituted on October 21 to probe the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from Sassoon General Hospital on October 2 questioned eighty staffers. Patil was admitted at ward number 13 of the hospital.

Patil, an undertrial prisoner serving imprisonment at Yerawada Jail, was admitted to Sassoon for medical treatment of tuberculosis and hernia and managed to escape from the hospital on October 2. (HT PHOTO)

The final report contains statements of dean, superintendent, nurses, ward boys, prisoner committee members, doctors and other staff recorded by the committee that visited the hospital on October 13, said an official requesting anonymity.

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, director, medical education and research, said, “We have submitted a detailed report to the authorities and cannot share details as it is a criminal case and a judicial process is in progress.”

The committee, as per the notification issued by the department of medical education, was headed by Mhaisekar. Other members include Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, superintendent, Government Medical College, Solapur; Dr Hemant Godbole, professor and medico-legal department head, Government Medical College, Nanded and Dr Eknath Pawar, professor and department head, orthopaedic sciences, Grant Medical College.

The notification signed by deputy secretary Prakash Suravase had asked the committee to submit a detailed report on the Sassoon drugs case to the government within 15 days.

