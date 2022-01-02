Land measurement of western ring road completed

PUNE The land measurement of the western part of the ring road to be constructed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is now over, according to the state government notifications issued on December 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The completion of land measurement has cleared the path for the evaluation of the land compensation to be given to the affected people and further starting the bidding process for the construction of the road. The land measurement of the western part was completed nine months, despite facing hurdles like Covid and opposition from villages. The land measurement process of eastern ring road is currently underway and almost 10 villages have been covered so far, said officials.

“By law it is necessary to submit the final report of land measurement after answering the suggestions and objections raised on it within a year. After receiving the report the state government has issued the notification of land acquisition. It will be published in detail through publications,” said Sandeep Patil, sub-divisional engineer, MSRDC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of ₹26,831.21 crore approved by the state government for the ring road project, ₹12,175.97 crore has been allocated for the western part of the ring road. Western ring road is passing through four tehsils- Maval, Mulshi, Haveli and Bhor. ₹14,655.24 crore has been allocated for the eastern side.

“In the notification published by the state government, details of land to be acquired in 36 villages in four tehsils have been published. A total of 629.57 hectare area has been acquired from these 36 villages The measurement of 37th village Kelawade is pending due to technical issues,” said Patil.

The MSRDC has submitted a realignment proposal in the Kelawade village to the state government and the approval is pending. “Now sub-divisional officers are calculating the compensation price for the land and its proposal will be submitted to the town planning department and to the collector office,” said an official from MSRDC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}