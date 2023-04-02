Lawyer, aide held for duping bizman, also booked for raping a woman

The Loni Kand police on Saturday registered a case against a 34-year-old lawyer and his aide for raping a woman, said officials. However, the two accused have already been arrested in another case where they duped a businessman.

The rape incident took place between June 2021 and January 2023.

In her complaint, the woman said that she knew both the accused. They visited her house and laced her drinks with sedatives and raped her. They also shot a video and looted her. The accused also asked her to honey trap a Hadapsar-based businessman, but she refused.

As per police, the accused used another woman to honey trap the businessman and were arrested last week for duping that businessman of ₹17 lakh. The businessman filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station.

Gajanana Pawar senior police inspector at Loni Kand police station said, “ Accused was already arrested by Hadapsar police station under charges of duping a businessman. After completion of their investigation, they will hand him to us. We are investigating the case further.’’

