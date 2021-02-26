Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician
An advocate in Pune has filed a private complaint with the Pune Cantonment Court, seeking to register a criminal case in connection with the death of a woman who died by suicide on February 7.
Currently, no case has been lodged by the Pune city police, the petition stated.
Advocate Bhakti Rajendra Pandhre (24) from the Legal Justice Society, filed the complaint through lawyer Vijay Thombre, seeking direction under the 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), citing that the Pune police have refused to act on complaints.
“She died under suspicious circumstances and her death has generated lot of media attention. Many audio clips are also going viral on social media, which feature the names of many prominent persons. However, the death is not being thoroughly probed and the accused can destroy the evidence related to death at any time,” the petition states.
The petition has chiefly demanded registering of an FIR and an investigation into allegations against persons accused in the case.
The court will conduct a hearing in the matter on March 5
BJP leader Chitra Wagh held a press conference on Thursday and accused the Pune police of not investigating the case.
The woman was a native of Parli Vaijnath in Beed district and according to the police report is suspected to have died after jumping from the first floor of the Heaven Park building in Mohammadwadi.
An case of accidental death has been registered at Wanowrie police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Standing committee approves ₹246 cr for ward-level works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint charity commissioner restricts sale of 24-acre Bhairavnath temple trust property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart footpath project on FC road sees daylight, but pedestrians continue to fight for space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC floats tender for river rejuvenation project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Main entrance gate at Pune railway station opened, passengers relieved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC garden dept claims loss of ₹11 cr since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds ₹211 crore to revenue corpus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox