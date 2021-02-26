Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician

An advocate in Pune has filed a private complaint with the Pune Cantonment Court, seeking to register a criminal case in connection with the death of a woman who died by suicide on February 7.

Currently, no case has been lodged by the Pune city police, the petition stated.

Advocate Bhakti Rajendra Pandhre (24) from the Legal Justice Society, filed the complaint through lawyer Vijay Thombre, seeking direction under the 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), citing that the Pune police have refused to act on complaints.

“She died under suspicious circumstances and her death has generated lot of media attention. Many audio clips are also going viral on social media, which feature the names of many prominent persons. However, the death is not being thoroughly probed and the accused can destroy the evidence related to death at any time,” the petition states.

The petition has chiefly demanded registering of an FIR and an investigation into allegations against persons accused in the case.

The court will conduct a hearing in the matter on March 5

BJP leader Chitra Wagh held a press conference on Thursday and accused the Pune police of not investigating the case.

The woman was a native of Parli Vaijnath in Beed district and according to the police report is suspected to have died after jumping from the first floor of the Heaven Park building in Mohammadwadi.

An case of accidental death has been registered at Wanowrie police station.