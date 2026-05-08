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Left us shaken: Students allege strip-searches during exams at IISER

The allegations surfaced through a letter circulated by the institute’s general secretary of the student council on May 6, which described incidents involving frisking, pat-downs and, in one case, an alleged strip-search.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:49 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune) administration is under intense scrutiny after multiple first-year students alleged that invasive and non-consensual body searches were conducted during end-semester examinations on April 24.

Pune, India - November 1, 2017: IISER,Pashan,Pune, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (HT PHOTO)

The allegations surfaced through a letter circulated by the institute’s general secretary of the student council on May 6, which described incidents involving frisking, pat-downs and, in one case, an alleged strip-search.

According to the letter, the most serious allegation involves a female first-year student who was reportedly called out of an examination hall on suspicion of cheating. She was allegedly instructed to remove her jacket after notes were found written on her hand. She was then allegedly taken to a room without surveillance cameras, where a female housekeeping staff member conducted a “forced strip-search” despite her repeated verbal objections.

The letter claims the student was compelled to expose intimate parts of her body during the search. It further alleges that when the student questioned the necessity of the procedure, she was told the actions were part of “checking guidelines”.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Left us shaken: Students allege strip-searches during exams at IISER
Home / Cities / Pune / Left us shaken: Students allege strip-searches during exams at IISER
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