Citizens fleeced under the guise of cooling charges

Charging extra over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for aerated drinks or water bottles under the name of ‘cooling charges will now cost dear to shopkeepers this summer. The Legal Metrology department this week has started a drive to take action against such violators in Pune city and rural parts of the district.

The Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO) fined 20 such shop owners ₹5,000 for selling cold drinks and water bottles at prices higher than the government-mandated MRP.

All LMO officers have been given directives to initiate a campaign against such delinquent store owners.

According to the officials, under Provision 18 (2) of the Package Commodity Rules 2011, no retail dealer or another person, including a manufacturer, packer, importer, or wholesale dealer, may sell any commodity in the packed form at a price more than the retail sale price.

“However, in the summer, when customers buy an aerated drink or water, the shop owner often refuses to provide a cold drink or water bottle unless the customer pays an additional ₹2 to 5 as a cooling charge,’ they claimed.

According to Sanjeev Kawre, deputy controller, LMO, Pune district, action has been taken against 20 such irresponsible store owners in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas for charging extra money under the guise of cooling charges.

“After receiving complaints from citizens, we have levied heavy fines against 20 such vendors. Offenders who agreed to charge more were released after paying the fine. However, three of them refused to admit the offence, so we decided to initiate proceedings against them,” he stated.

According to another LMO inspector, who requested anonymity, the practice is unlawful but becomes common in grocery stores, sweet shops and ice cream parlours during the summer when water bottles and aerated drinks are in high demand.

“In comparison to people living in cities, citizens in rural areas are less aware that the charges levied against them are illegal. As a result, the majority of the complaints we receive come from the city’s metropolitan areas,” he explained.

The official added that the retailers try to justify the overcharging by arguing that they have to spend money on cold storage, and transportation charges and that the profit percentage is very low.

However, according to government regulations, the expense of refrigeration, which is already included in the MRP, must be borne by the producer, distributor, and retailer.

Kawre, further, informed that charging above MRP on any pretext including cooling charge or transportation is an offence as per the central Law of Metrology Act provisions.

“Citizens should refrain from paying extra money for cooling charges and complain to the metrology department if the shop owner is not ready to listen. We have issued orders this week for the special drive which will be conducted across the Pune district this summer.”

Where to complain?

Customers who have come across such illegal charging can contact and post a complaint to the metrology department. Citizens can post their complaints at dclmms_complaints@yahoo.in or call 022-22622022/0202-26137114 or 9869691666. Customers should, however, insist on a bill after purchasing the beverage, as this is crucial.