Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions in Pune municipal areas from today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune, Siddharth Shirole, has shared the order issued by Pune Municipal Corporation. While most of the restrictions remain the same under level 3, the civic body has eased few restrictions.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:48 AM IST
The government has effectively done away with level 1 and level 2, which allowed maximum relaxations under the initial five-level unlocking plan.

Pune will remain under level 3 restrictions and the fresh curbs will be effective from Monday. This comes as the Maharashtra government issued a new order, imposing stringent unlocking curbs at level 3 category, with the Delta plus variant claiming its first victim and the apprehension of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bracing itself against the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has recently tightened the unlocking process in the state and announced that restrictions will not be relaxed beyond level 3. The government has effectively done away with level 1 and level 2, which allowed maximum relaxations under the initial five-level unlocking plan.

Here's a look at the revised guidelines issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation:

  1. All malls and auditoriums will remain closed beginning Monday with the municipal corporation imposing fresh restrictions under the level-3 category.
  2. As per the order issued by the Pune civic body on Saturday, shops selling essential items will remain open till 4pm on all days while shops under the non-essential category will operate from Monday to Friday till 4pm.
  3. Restaurants, bars and food courts will operate from Monday to Friday till 4pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of the food is allowed till 11pm.
  4. Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will also operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday till 4pm.
  5. All the public places such as gardens, playgrounds will remain open for people from 5am to 9am.
  6. Social, religious and entertainment programmes are allowed to be held from Monday to Friday till 4pm in the presence of 50 people. "The duration of such a programme cannot be extended beyond three hours where Covid-19 appropriate behaviour must be followed," it said.

