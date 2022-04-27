Liquor shops with large areas can upgrade to super-premium, elite outlets

The Maharashtra state excise department has decided to upgrade the liquor shops in the state into two categories - super-premium and the elite outlets. While the former will have more than 601 sq metres of area, the elite outlet category shops must have an area between 71 and 600 sq metres – similar to what is being seen in large cities, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to excise officials, shop owners have to upgrade their existing licences by paying additional excise duty while setting up such ‘super premium’ and ‘elite’ facilities. The decision in this regard was taken last week at the cabinet meeting.

The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), an apex body of the Premium Alcoholic Beverage Industry, has welcomed the decision taken by the Maharashtra Government to upgrade the liquor shops in the state.

Nita Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said, “This consumer-friendly approach by the state government, of upgrading the outlets will help the Alcobev manufacturers showcase their portfolio of products. As seen in the browsable outlets of other cities such as Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, these outlets provide a superior consumer experience where they can access their preferred brands under one roof, and get a deeper understanding of products”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to industry experts, the decision will create a safe environment for women buyers.

Suresh Menon, secretary-general, ISWAI, said, “The decision of the state is in the right direction as the consumers can now expect a wider choice of quality and premium products in a more conducive ambience. As the Alcobev industry is witnessing a growing trend of premiumisation and consumer preference for global brands, it is a pragmatic approach and the right path to building an economic opportunity for both the state and for the manufacturers.”