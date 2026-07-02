LLB, BPEd, MPEd registration deadline extended

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the online registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the three-year LLB, BPEd and MPEd programmes for the 2026–27 academic year from June 30 to July 8.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
According to the cell, 54,723 candidates have registered so far, including 49,223 for the three-year LLB, 3,866 for BPEd and 1,634 for MPEd.
The list of required documents is available on the CET Cell’s official website.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}