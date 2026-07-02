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LLB, BPEd, MPEd registration deadline extended

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the online registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the three-year LLB, BPEd and MPEd programmes for the 2026–27 academic year from June 30 to July 8.

Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 08:20 AM IST
ht_print | By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the online registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the three-year LLB, BPEd and MPEd programmes for the 2026–27 academic year from June 30 to July 8.

Law aspirants complained of technical glitches and question patterns in the maiden online Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). (AP Photo/Christine Armario, File)
Law aspirants complained of technical glitches and question patterns in the maiden online Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). (AP Photo/Christine Armario, File)

According to the cell, 54,723 candidates have registered so far, including 49,223 for the three-year LLB, 3,866 for BPEd and 1,634 for MPEd.

The list of required documents is available on the CET Cell’s official website.

 
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