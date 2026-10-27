Locals rescue girl, 18, from being abducted

PUNE: Police arrested a man, 30, for attempting to abduct a girl, 18, on the busy Katraj-Kondhwa Road after her screams alerted passersby who caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police; officials said on Monday. Police arrested man for attempting to abduct girl on Katraj-Kondhwa Road after her screams alerted passersby who caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 6.30 pm near Samarth dairy, Sukh Sagar Nagar, Vidyanagar, while the girl was waiting for her friend. According to the complaint lodged with Bharati Vidyapeeth police, the accused approached the girl, touched her inappropriately, and pulled her shirt in an attempt to abduct her. The girl started screaming, prompting her friend to rush to her rescue. However, the accused allegedly refused to release her despite the intervention. The friend’s aunt and a local, too, arrived at the spot after hearing the commotion.

Police inspector Pramod Patil said, “As per the complaint, the accused assaulted the girl’s friend who intervened, pulling her shirt, and causing her to fall. He also snatched her mobile phone and smashed it on the ground during the confrontation.”

The ruckus drew more and more locals who ultimately caught hold of the accused and thrashed him. Police were alerted and they reached the spot, taking the accused into custody. The accused has been identified as Jitu Kishorilal Saroj, 30, a native of Uttar Pradesh residing in the Katraj area of Pune. The girl subsequently approached the police and lodged the complaint. The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have registered a case against Saroj and initiated further investigation.

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