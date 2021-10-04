Lockdown-like curbs imposed in 61 villages in Ahmednagar as Covid cases surge

The district administration of neighbouring Ahmednagar district has imposed lockdown-like restrictions for ten days beginning from October 4, in 61 villages in the district to contain the spread of Covid infection in rural areas.

Sangamner, Shrigonda, Parner and Rahata tehsils are some of the villages with a higher number of active Covid cases.

District collector Rajendra Bhosale issued an order regarding the lockdown-like curbs in 61 villages belonging to 11 tehsils where active Covid patients are more than ten. During these ten days, only essential services will be allowed to operate.

As per the state health department on October 3, 436 Covid patients were found in Ahmednagar district and there were 5,173 active cases in the district.

Rajendra Bhosale collector of Ahmednagar mentioned in the order that the positivity rate in the district was above five per cent and hence it was essential to contain the spread of the infection.

The convening Covid situation had come up in the weekly Covid review meeting of Pune district, as it was observed that at least 40 per cent of Covid patients in the Sassoon hospital are from Ahmednagar district.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that it was essential to contain the Covid surge in the district before it impacts the neighbouring districts such as Pune and Nashik.

“The situation is serious in the tehsils such as Sangamner and Parner. Pune district shares boundaries with Parner and Nashik district with Sangamner. These are big cities. If the situation is not controlled then we would have to pay a heavy price,” said Pawar while speaking in Satara.

“When we noticed that 40 per cent of Covid patients in Sassoon hospital were from Ahmednagar, we decided to impose restrictions until the situation comes under control,” said Pawar.

Out of the 61 villages where restrictions are imposed, 24 are in Sangamner tehsil, nine in Shrigonda, six in Parner and seven are in Rahata. Others belong to Akole, Karjat, Kopargaon, Nevasa, Pathardi, Shevgaon and Shrirampur.