Lohagad murder case: Third accused held over alleged planning

Pune rural police have arrested a third accused in the murder of Pune-based real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal, 26, alleging that he was involved in planning the crime and was aware of an earlier plan to assault and subsequently kill the victim.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan, 22, pushed Ketan (in pic) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18, resulting in his death. (FILE)

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The accused, identified as Ritesh Hange, 22, a native of Beed, is a friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary and works with a private company in Pune. Hange was arrested on Friday and produced before the Vadgaon Maval court, which remanded him in police custody till September 12.

Sandip Singh Gill, Pune rural superintendent of police, said, “During the investigation, it came to light that Ritesh was involved in the planning of Ketan’s murder,”

According to the police, Ritesh’s alleged role surfaced during the examination of a mobile phone seized during the probe. Investigators said they found chats and messages indicating discussions about planning the crime and subsequent attempts to remove or destroy evidence that could link the accused to the murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Gajanan Tonpe, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division, said investigators found evidence suggesting that Ritesh was aware of the plan to eliminate Ketan and was allegedly involved in discussions related to it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gajanan Tonpe, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division, said investigators found evidence suggesting that Ritesh was aware of the plan to eliminate Ketan and was allegedly involved in discussions related to it. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also allege that Ritesh was involved in planning the murder along with Chetan and Ketan’s fiancee, Siya Goyal, 20.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan, 22, allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18, resulting in his death. Tonpe said Chetan allegedly contacted Ritesh after the incident and informed him about the murder.

Ketan’s death was initially treated as accidental after he fell into a gorge at the fort while trekking with Siya. However, his father and sister raised doubts over the circumstances, following which police registered a murder case.

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During the probe, investigators examined CCTV footage, technical evidence and information gathered while questioning people connected with the case. Police said CCTV footage showed a man wearing a hoodie despite the hot weather and allegedly following Ketan and Siya. His suspicious movements prompted investigators to identify him and examine his connection with the case.

The probe led police to Chetan, who investigators allege was in a relationship with Siya. Police suspect that Ketan had become an obstacle to their relationship and that Siya and Chetan allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

Siya and Chetan were arrested earlier in connection with the case, while Hange’s arrest is the third in the murder investigation.