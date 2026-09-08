Lohagad murder: Third suspect met key accused after killing, say police

The investigation into the murder of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has revealed that accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly met his close friend Ritesh Hange soon after the killing and told him about the incident, police said on Monday. Hange was arrested as the third accused after investigators allegedly found that he knew about the plan to kill Agarwal and was involved in discussions related to the alleged conspiracy.

Investigators also alleged that he was aware of an earlier plan involving Agarwal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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According to the police, Hange, Chaudhary and Agarwal’s fiancee, Siya Goyal, had discussed hiring an outsider to carry out the killing and had made inquiries in this regard.

“Hange was arrested after investigators found that he had knowledge of the murder plan, was involved in its planning and did not inform the police about it. After the murder, Chaudhary met Hange at a location in Pune and told him about it,” said Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune Rural.

Police said Hange, a close friend of Chaudhary who works in the private real estate sector, had remained in contact with the latter before and after the June 18 incident. Investigators also alleged that he was aware of an earlier plan involving Agarwal and had discussed with Chaudhary ways to eliminate him.

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{{^usCountry}} Hange’s alleged role came to light after investigators recovered deleted WhatsApp conversations between him and Chaudhary. Police said the chats contained information related to the alleged murder conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hange’s alleged role came to light after investigators recovered deleted WhatsApp conversations between him and Chaudhary. Police said the chats contained information related to the alleged murder conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

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Agarwal died after allegedly being pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The incident was initially treated as an accidental fall. However, a subsequent investigation led police to allege that Goyal and Chaudhary had conspired to kill him. Both were arrested earlier and are currently in judicial custody.

Hange has been booked under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.