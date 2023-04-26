Lonavla police urges tourists not to visit Tiger Point from 7 pm to 7 am

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 26, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Due to a rise in incidents of tourists falling prey to criminals and antisocial elements, the Lonavala police department has urged travellers not to visit ‘Tiger Point’ between 7 pm and 7 am. The move is aimed at helping tourists enjoy their visit without fear. Concurrently, the police department has asked shops and restaurants in the area not to operate beyond stipulated timings else strict action will be taken against them.

According to the police, tourists have been increasingly falling victim to antisocial elements, especially during the evening and at night when the crowd is thin.

Satya Sai Karthik, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavala division, said, “These restrictions have been imposed by the forest department and we are only implementing them.” Karthik said that they have also directed shops and food joints in the area not to operate beyond stipulated timings to curb the incidence of crimes in the neighbourhood.

On April 23, a team of the Lonavala police took action against food joints operating illegally till 4 am. In addition, the police, with the help of the forest department, erected signboards at various places updating visitors of the new timings.

