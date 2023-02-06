Losing a breast to cancer not the only option for treatment: Experts

Losing a breast to cancer is no longer the only option during treatment, oncologists from Pune said. While mastectomy, which is associated with severe sequelae and decreased cure rates, is still the preferred approach to breast cancer management in India, oncoplastic surgeries can be a good alternative as it is a combination of cancer surgery along with plastic surgery techniques, according to Dr CB Koppiker, director, Onco Sciences Department, Jehangir Hospital.

Dr CB Koppiker was speaking about breast cancer and its treatments during a Breast Oncology Workshop and Conference 2023. The three day conference organised by International School of Oncoplastic Surgery (ISOS) in association with BreastGlobal, Jehangir Hospital, and the University of East Anglia, UK concluded on Sunday in Pune.

“Oncoplastic techniques not only make breast conservation possible with comparative oncological safety but also provide better cosmesis and thus improved quality of life. It is essential that we train the new generation of oncoplastic breast surgeons and offer more breast conservation with aid of oncoplastic to our patients. With this training programme I hope more surgeons are able to expand the indications of breast conservation through utilisation of oncoplastic techniques in their practice and inculcate the oncoplastic mindset” said Dr Koppiker.

Breast cancer is the commonest malignancy among women globally. From being fourth in the list of most common cancers in India during the 1990s, it has now become the first, according to experts.

According to Dr Vidita Powle, senior Oncologist from Pune, plastic and reconstructive surgery has changed the face of surgical Oncology more so in head and neck surgical oncology and breast surgical Oncology. “Patients no longer have to endure poor functional and cosmetic outcomes with major post surgical disfigurement. Microvascular free flaps like the Radial Artery Forearm Free Flaps, Anterolateral Thigh Free Flaps, Antero-medial Thigh Free Flaps, Free Fibular Osteo-cutaneous Flaps and Medial Sural Artery Free Flaps are some of the commonly used flaps in Head & Neck Cancer Reconstructions. These allow patients to lead a near normal life despite major resections for cancer,” Dr Powle said.

