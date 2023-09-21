Loudspeaker deadline relaxed for six days during Ganesh festival

Pune district administration on Thursday extended the deadline for loudspeakers for six days during Ganpati festival. Earlier, permission was only given for five days following the rules regarding noise pollution. Now, loudspeakers can be used from 6 am to midnight.

Several corporators from Pune and Ganapati mandals had earlier requested to extend this day as a special matter as Ganapati immersion is being done on the 7th day. Accordingly, the collector ordered to give an exemption for one day out of the two reserved days for Ganeshotsav on the 7th day. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued orders on Thursday.

Under the Central Government’s Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2017, exemption has been given for the use of loudspeakers from 6 am to midnight for 15 days during the festival period. According to the order of the collector dated February 16, 2023, 13 days were fixed for the festivals in 2023 and 2 days were reserved. In that, five days were fixed for Ganeshotsav.

As per the previous order, loudspeaker deadline has been relaxed for September 23 (fifth day- Gauri Visarjan), September 24 (sixth day), September 26 (eighth day), September 27 (ninth day), September 28 (tenth day- Anant Chaturdashi).

“Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Pune. Immersion processions last 22 to 24 hours. There is an atmosphere of happiness among the workers of Ganesh mandals as they have been granted permission for six days now,” said collector Deshmukh.