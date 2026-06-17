Low water pressure complaints surface after alternate-day supply begins

PUNE: Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) introduced alternate-day water supply across the city, residents from several areas have reported low water pressure and delays in supply, prompting civic officials to make adjustments to the distribution schedule.

Gurugram, India- January 08, 2019: The residents of U Block, DLF 3, are worried as many of them are not getting the adequate and regular drinking water supply for the past four days. The residents said that they have been frequently purchasing water from private water suppliers to suffice their daily need and their complaints can be verified at any point of time, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, January 08, 2019. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) To go with Dhananjay Jha Story (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

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Most complaints came from the densely populated peth areas and Warje, where residents said water either arrived with inadequate pressure or later than scheduled. Civic officials, however, said the issues were minor and have largely been resolved.

“We received complaints regarding low-pressure supply and have increased the duration of supply in the affected pockets,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent, PMC water supply department.

According to PMC, around 20 complaints were received from peth areas and about 15 from Warje. Officials said no major disruptions have been reported from other parts of the city since the new system came into effect on Monday.

Residents, however, said the transition has been challenging, particularly in older neighbourhoods that depend on overhead storage tanks.

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{{^usCountry}} “With water now supplied on alternate days, we need to store more. The pressure was low during the first cycle and our tank did not fill completely,” said Varadh Kulkarni, a resident of Sadashiv Peth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With water now supplied on alternate days, we need to store more. The pressure was low during the first cycle and our tank did not fill completely,” said Varadh Kulkarni, a resident of Sadashiv Peth. {{/usCountry}}

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Chhaya Awasare, a resident of Warje, said low pressure was especially noticeable in multi-storey buildings. “Water reached the upper floors much later than usual. We lodged a complaint and the situation improved the next day, but residents remain concerned about consistency,” she said.

PMC officials said such teething problems were expected during the initial phase of implementation.

“The alternate-day distribution plan has just been introduced and the system will take a few days to stabilise. We are closely monitoring the network and addressing complaints on priority,” said Lalit Bendre, superintendent engineer, Swargate water works department.

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The alternate-day supply system was introduced as part of PMC’s water conservation strategy amid concerns over reservoir levels and delayed monsoon inflows.