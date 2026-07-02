Pune: Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), on Wednesday took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command, succeeding Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, who has been appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar takes charge as Southern Army Commander

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According to a press release issued by the Southern Command, Lt Gen Pushkar, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988. He has over four decades of military experience and has held several key command and staff positions across operational and strategic formations.

He previously served as the General Officer Commanding of 2 Corps, where he provided leadership during Operation Sindoor.

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar provided decisive leadership and strategic foresight as the General Officer Commanding, 2 Corps, during Operation Sindoor, stated the release.

He has commanded an armoured regiment in an operational area, an independent armoured brigade, an infantry division and the premier Strike Corps in the Western Sector.

His staff appointments include serving as Colonel Military Secretary in a Strike Corps, Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier Quartermaster General of a Strike Corps, Brigadier General Staff of an Operational Command, Additional Director General of Armoured Corps and Director General Territorial Army.

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{{^usCountry}} Lt Gen Pushkar has also served as an instructor at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. His international assignments include serving with the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and as Defence and Military Attaché at the Embassy of India in Moscow, with accreditation to Armenia and Belarus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lt Gen Pushkar has also served as an instructor at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. His international assignments include serving with the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and as Defence and Military Attaché at the Embassy of India in Moscow, with accreditation to Armenia and Belarus. {{/usCountry}}

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He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, the College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He holds postgraduate qualifications in defence and strategic studies, management studies, and a master of philosophy in defence and international relations.