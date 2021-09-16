Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Lt Gen Ramasethu is new director-commandant of AFMC, Pune
pune news

Lt Gen Ramasethu is new director-commandant of AFMC, Pune

Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu takes over as the director-commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu is the new director-commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. (HT)

Pune: Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu took over as the director-commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on Thursday.

An AFMC graduate, Lt Gen Ramasethu was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on December 17, 1983. She did her specialisation in Nephrology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and is a nephrologist with the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

During a career spanning nearly 38 years, the general officer has held academic and administrative appointments, including consultant medicine and nephrology at INHS Asvini, Mumbai and Command Hospital Eastern Command, Kolkata; Commandant Military Hospital, Chennai; ACIDS Medical in the HQ IDS; senior consultant, Medicine, Armed Forces Medical Service at the office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), New Delhi and Major General Medical at HQ Southern Command of Indian Army.

The general officer has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 1995, 2011 and 2017 in recognition for her dedication to patient care.

Impact 2021

Impact 2021, an online conference-cum-workshop designed for medical researcher, is hosted by AFMC from September 16-18. The conference has been organised by the Medical Journal Armed Forces India, one of the oldest surviving multi-specialty research journals of the country, since last 10 years.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC chief instructs visiting and cross-checking doubtful works under ward development funds

Pillion rider killed, 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run accident on Warje bridge

Laboratories conducting Covid RT-PCR tests to come under radar

Marathe jewellers: Two of family arrested by Pune police in cheating case
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP