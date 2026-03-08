Lt Gen Seth calls for adaptive, tech-aware young officers

Pune: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army Southern Command, said that emerging technologies, information dominance and multi-domain operations are reshaping future battlefields amid hybrid, persistent and unpredictable threats. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army Southern Command, while reviewing the Winter Term Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy. (HT)

Addressing the newly commissioned officers while reviewing the Winter Term Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy on Saturday, Lt Gen Seth emphasised the need for young leaders to remain intellectually agile, technologically aware and operationally adaptive in an increasingly complex security environment.

A total of 253 officer cadets of SSC (Tech) Men–64 and 28 officer cadets of SSC (Tech) Women–35 were commissioned into the Indian Army during the ceremony, marking the culmination of their rigorous military training and formal induction into commissioned service. Congratulating the young officers at OTA in Gaya, Seth commended their dedication, perseverance and commitment that led to the successful completion of their training.

In his address, the army commander highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, where emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, space and the electromagnetic spectrum, along with information dominance and multi-domain operations, are redefining modern battlefields. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said it demonstrated the Indian Army’s ability to respond swiftly and precisely while integrating capabilities across multiple domains.

Lt Gen Seth outlined a set of enduring principles of military leadership captured in the acronym “LEADER” — Lead by example, Empathy for your men, Accountability in command, Duty before self, Ethical conduct and Resilience in adversity.