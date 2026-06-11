Maan-Hinjewadi to Baner phase of metro line 3 to open by July 15; services to Shivajinagar by August 15: PMRDA chief

The first phase of the much-awaited Pune metro line 3 connecting Maan-Hinjewadi and Baner (Ramnagar) is expected to be opened to passengers by July 15 while the corridor will be extended up to Shivajinagar by August 15; Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari announced on Wednesday.

The feasibility report has already been submitted and the project will move to the next stage once suggested modifications are approved. (FILE)

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Addressing a press conference at the PMRDA headquarters, Chaudhari said that the 12-station stretch between Maan and Baner is nearing completion and will undergo safety inspections by the commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) between June 15 and 20. Based on the inspection report, the metro service is expected to begin operations by the end of June or by mid-July.

“The work on metro line 3 is progressing rapidly and the entire corridor from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is expected to be fully operational by December 2026. We are also developing better pedestrian infrastructure around the first seven stations to improve last-mile connectivity,” Chaudhari said.

The commissioner said that the PMRDA will focus on three key priorities in the coming months — infrastructure development, easing traffic congestion, and improving administrative transparency. As part of this initiative, the authority is introducing a single-window inward and outward system to track file movement digitally and reduce delays in approvals.

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{{^usCountry}} On traffic management, Chaudhari said that the PMRDA will directly undertake key road works in Chakan to address severe congestion in the industrial belt. Discussions on land acquisition for the proposed Ring Road project are also underway at the senior government level. “We will not initiate any incomplete or fragmented land acquisition process. All technical and legal issues will be resolved before implementation begins,” Chaudhari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On traffic management, Chaudhari said that the PMRDA will directly undertake key road works in Chakan to address severe congestion in the industrial belt. Discussions on land acquisition for the proposed Ring Road project are also underway at the senior government level. “We will not initiate any incomplete or fragmented land acquisition process. All technical and legal issues will be resolved before implementation begins,” Chaudhari said. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMRDA chief also said that the proposed twin-tunnel project for Pune city is currently awaiting approval from the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA). The feasibility report has already been submitted and the project will move to the next stage once suggested modifications are approved.

On regional water infrastructure, Chaudhari said that the PMRDA is preparing a regional water supply scheme for rapidly growing villages and town planning areas in coordination with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and the irrigation department. The authority is also planning river rejuvenation works, including interception of polluted drains and treatment of wastewater through sewage treatment plants before discharge into rivers.

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Ahead of the monsoon, the PMRDA has completed structural audits of all bridges under its jurisdiction and undertaken desilting and clearance of major drains in Hinjewadi IT Park area to prevent waterlogging. Joint inspections have been conducted with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and local gram panchayats to ensure preparedness.

The authority has also begun using AI-powered, drone-based surveys to identify illegal hoardings and flex boards across the metropolitan region. Property owners will be directed to obtain permissions failing which, demolition drives and criminal action will be initiated, officials said.

Among other key announcements, the PMRDA said it will provide funds for rural road repairs under the Pune Grand Tour initiative, implement at least one affordable housing project in every taluka under its jurisdiction, establish 10 new fire stations, and complete the construction of the POCSO court building by September-end.

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