MADC floats tender for new airport terminal at Shirdi

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC) has floated a tender for the construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building at Shirdi. The winning firm will get a two-year deadline to set up the terminal that will be built at an estimated cost of ₹527 crore.

The current terminal can only handle 300 passengers at a time. Launched in October 2017, the airport is the fourth busiest facility in the state after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director, MADC, “The new terminal will be spread over 55,000 sq mt and will have the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers per hour.”

As of now, Shirdi airport is connected with Tirupati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. The airport handles 64,000 flyers in a month.

Nitin Pandya, who runs a snacks shop in Sadashiv Peth, said, “The new terminal is a must for Shirdi airport as it records a huge number of flyers during the festive season. Till now, the airport authorities were setting up temporary PVC tents to accommodate flyers during the peak season”

Gunjan Lakhani, a regular visitor to Shirdi temple, said, “New buildings will boost infrastructure at Shirdi airport and flyers will be benefited out of it.”