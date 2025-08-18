Maha declares five monuments as state-protected

PUNE: In a bid to preserve the state’s history and culture, the Maharashtra government on August 14 issued a notification declaring five historical sites in western Maharashtra as state-protected monuments. These include: the birthplace of Shrimant Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar, celebrated military leader of the Holkar dynasty, located at Bhuikot Killa, a wada in Khed tehsil of Pune district; the prehistoric petroglyphs at Devache Gothane in Ratnagiri district; the Khadakeshwar temple at Jamkhed; the Mahadev temple at Parali in Satara district; and the Wadwalaneshwar Mahadev temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While each of these sites carries unique cultural and architectural importance, citizens have been invited to submit their objections, if any, to the state government’s declaration within a period of two months from the date of issuance of the notification. The Maharashtra government on August 14 issued a notification declaring five historical sites in western Maharashtra as state-protected monuments. (HT)

Among the five sites declared as state-protected, the birthplace of Shrimant Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar at Bhuikot Killa holds immense historical significance. Holkar was one of the most gifted military leaders of the Maratha Empire, known for his strategic acumen and bravery. His contribution toward defending the empire was so notable that it was acknowledged even by the British. The monument has now been proposed for protection under section 17 of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960. Coming to the petroglyphs of Ratnagiri, they are particularly extraordinary as they belong to the prehistoric era and are carved in a region known for the phenomenon of magnetic deflection. The Khadakeshwar temple at Jamkhed dates back to the 12th or 13th century and bears the architectural influence of the Chalukyas. It comprises a sanctum sanctorum, a sabhamandap, a mukhamandap, and a Nandi mandap at the entrance. Similarly, the Mahadev temple at Parali is believed to date back to the 13th or 14th century and displays intricate carvings. Its garbhagriha rests on four half-pillars while the entrance is decorated with three layers of carvings, including lotus petals, animal motifs, geometric patterns, and an idol of Lord Ganesha on the architrave. The temple also features a sabhamandap supported by sixteen pillars and a prominent mahastambha at the front. The Wadwalaneshwar Mahadev temple at Wadwali, too, dates back to the 12th or 13th century and showcases the architectural influence of both the Chalukya and Yadava dynasties. The temple includes a sanctum sanctorum, a sabhamandap, a mukhamandap, and a Nandi mandap.

State-protected monuments including forts, temples, caves, palaces, wadas, memorial stones and inscriptions in Maharashtra fall under the purview of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960. Unlike centrally-protected monuments that are maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), these sites are looked after by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums under the state government. The conservation, upkeep, and regulation of these monuments – many of which bear testimony to the legacy of the Marathas, Rashtrakutas, Yadavas and Bahamanis - is carried out at the state level to safeguard their cultural and historical value. Previously, over 300 sites across the state have been declared as state-protected monuments.

By law, construction or excavation within 100 metres of monuments declared as state-protected is strictly prohibited, and any development within 200 metres requires special permission. This legal framework ensures that these sites remain intact and are not compromised by urbanisation or other human activity. Through its latest notification, the state government has exercised its powers under sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960, to initiate the process of declaring these sites as state-protected monuments. With the objection period now open, the government has called upon citizens to actively participate in the heritage conservation process by voicing their concerns, if any, before the final declaration is made.