Maha extends unified development rules to PMRDA & MSRDC’s SPA area

The state government has extended the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) to the entire jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC’s) special planning authority (SPA) area; a move expected to accelerate long-pending development projects and streamline planning across the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

The MSRDC was appointed as the planning authority for this area through a government notification issued on October 10, 2024. (REPRESENTIVE PIC)

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The state urban development department (UDD) on Wednesday issued an order regarding the implementation of UDCPR with immediate effect under section 154(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. The issue has been pending for the last three years. The decision replaces the Development Control Regulations (DCR) of 2018 that were applicable in the PMRDA areas after the authority withdrew its draft development plan in September 2025. The PMRDA had published the draft development plan for the PMR in August 2021. However, the planning process was scrapped through a notification issued in September 2025, leaving the authority to function under the 2018 regulations. Since UDCPR has already been implemented across most planning authorities and municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the PMRDA sought similar provisions to ensure uniform development norms. The proposal to implement UDCPR in the PMRDA was approved during the authority’s 12th meeting chaired by chief minister and PMRDA chairman Devendra Fadnavis. Acting on the PMRDA’s request submitted in April 2025, the state government approved the proposal in public interest. The latest order also extends UDCPR to the 668 square kilometre SPA area under the MSRDC, comprising 117 villages earmarked for the Pune Ring Road and two proposed growth centres. The MSRDC was appointed as the planning authority for this area through a government notification issued on October 10, 2024. Officials said that uniform regulations will also continue to apply when these villages are eventually brought under the PMRDA’s jurisdiction.

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{{^usCountry}} The government order, signed by deputy secretary Pranav Karpe, has been forwarded to the director of town planning, the PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, and the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for implementation. PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said that the implementation of UDCPR marks an important milestone for planned and sustainable development in the metropolitan region. “The decision will bring uniformity and transparency to development permissions, building proposals and the planning process. It will simplify and expedite decision-making for citizens, developers and investors while accelerating development projects across the PMRDA region,” Chaudhari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government order, signed by deputy secretary Pranav Karpe, has been forwarded to the director of town planning, the PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, and the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for implementation. PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said that the implementation of UDCPR marks an important milestone for planned and sustainable development in the metropolitan region. “The decision will bring uniformity and transparency to development permissions, building proposals and the planning process. It will simplify and expedite decision-making for citizens, developers and investors while accelerating development projects across the PMRDA region,” Chaudhari said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sudhir Kulkarni, a civic activist, welcomed the decision, saying that residents have been demanding the implementation of UDCPR in the PMRDA region for several years. “Until now, development permissions were issued under the 2018 Regional Plan regulations, while neighbouring municipal corporation areas followed UDCPR. The state government took a long time to make this decision. With UDCPR now in force, residents and developers will benefit from uniform rules, including higher floor space index (FSI) and revised front and side margin norms for plot development,” he said.