Pune: The Maharashtra forest department has ordered an immediate halt to all work on Adani Green Energy Limited’s (AGEL) 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in Patan taluka of Satara district, citing the absence of mandatory prior approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). Maha forest dept orders halt to Adani project over wildlife clearance

The department also issued a show-cause notice to the company, seeking an explanation within three days on why work commenced without NBWL approval.

The company, however, has maintained that all clearances and permissions were obtained before beginning construction. It said its wildlife clearance proposal for the project had been submitted to the NBWL and was under consideration.

The November 13 notice, obtained and reviewed by HT on Monday, was issued by RS Nalawade, forest range officer (territorial), Patan, to the authorised signatory of the Tarali project. It states that an inspection found project-related work underway in the Tarale area of the Patan Forest Range despite mandatory prior NBWL approval not having been obtained.

Describing the matter as “extremely serious”, the notice says commencement of work without the approval “constitutes a violation of the provisions of the prevailing forest and wildlife laws” as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act, 1964.

The department has directed the company to immediately stop all activities at the project site until the requisite prior approvals are obtained from authorities, including the NBWL, and asked to explain “under what authority and on what basis” it commenced work without wildlife clearance.

The company has further been asked to clarify whether it obtained permission to fell trees in the project area. If so, it must submit original or attested copies of the permission, specifying the number of trees covered, along with documents and maps relating to other statutory approvals.

The notice warns that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation and the required documents within the stipulated period, or any continuation of work, would invite “strict legal and punitive action” under forest laws. Copies have been forwarded to the deputy conservator of forests, Satara Forest Division, and the assistant conservator of forests (Forestry and CAMPA), Satara.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Satara, said the action followed the department’s observation that project-related activities had commenced without mandatory prior NBWL approval.

Company disputes violation

Responding to the stop-work direction, an AGEL spokesperson said no component of the Tarali project falls within a notified protected area and that the project does not involve forest land. The company said it had received a no-objection certificate confirming the absence of forest land on January 23, 2024, and had obtained land-use permissions and statutory clearances from authorities.

The spokesperson said the company received environmental clearance (EC) on February 11, 2025, following which the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued its Consent to Establish (CTE) on April 7, 2025. Construction commenced only after the approvals were obtained, the company maintained.

On wildlife clearance, the spokesperson said the process had been initiated. The proposal for survey and investigation activities was submitted in January 2025 and recommended by the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL). The company subsequently submitted its proposal seeking NBWL clearance for the project, which is under consideration.

Protests and complaints

The forest department’s action comes amid mounting opposition to the project from residents and environmental activists. Hundreds of people, including farmers and activists, participated in a protest on November 15, led by actor and environmentalist Sayaji Shinde and student leader Vivekanand Patil.

Shinde also lodged a complaint at Umbraj Police Station against the Adani Group and forest authorities, seeking an investigation into alleged environmental and statutory violations. The complaint reportedly raised questions about the revision of the project’s estimated cost, environmental clearances, land classification and permissions for construction-related activities.

Protesters alleged that tree felling, excavation and blasting associated with the project could damage the ecologically sensitive Sahyadri region. They also expressed concern over the potential impact on irrigation supplies to farmers dependent on the Tarali dam and its canal network in Satara and Sangli districts.

The issue was first formally raised by Rohan Bhate, honorary wildlife warden of Satara district, who lodged complaints on October 30 through the Prime Minister’s grievance redressal portal and the Maharashtra government’s Aaple Sarkar portal.

On November 6, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change directed the Maharashtra forest department to investigate the complaints on priority.

Cost revision under scrutiny

The project has also come under scrutiny over its estimated cost and the contribution payable towards wildlife conservation.

The company had initially declared the project cost at ₹5,675 crore. However, a notarised affidavit dated September 8, 2026, subsequently cited a figure of ₹56.75 crore, raising questions about the basis of the revision and its implications for the conservation contribution stipulated by the SBWL.

Under the conditions, the company was required to contribute 4% of the project cost towards the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. Based on the original estimate of ₹5,675 crore, the contribution would amount to ₹227 crore. If calculated on the revised figure of ₹56.75 crore, it would fall to approximately ₹2.27 crore. The company deposited ₹56.75 lakh, equivalent to 1% of the revised figure.

The company has maintained that ₹56.75 crore was the estimated expenditure only for survey and investigation activities and did not represent a revision of the overall project cost.

The Tarali PSP is proposed over approximately 150.74 hectares across Nivade, Tondoshi, Kalambe and Jalu villages in Patan taluka.

The forest department’s stop-work direction, the Centre-ordered inquiry and growing local opposition have brought the project’s wildlife clearances, environmental implications and statutory compliance under scrutiny. The November 13 direction is an interim regulatory measure and does not amount to cancellation of the project.