Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari courts controversy after he takes mask off woman for photoshoot

PUNE Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra governor, courted a controversy after he took off the face mask of a woman whom he felicitated at an event in the city on Friday.

The event ‘Pune on pedals’ was organised in Kothrud by former MLA Medha Kulkarni.

Koshyari flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kothrud. The cycle rally was organised by Kulkarni, who is also the vice-president of Rashtriya Mahila Morcha.

At the time of felicitating the cyclist, the governor in the viral video is seen removing her face mask for a photo session.

The governor’s action comes at a time when the state and central government are implementing a severe public protocol to curb the spread of Covid-19.

HT reached out to the governor but did not receive a response.

When asked about the incident by media persons, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took a dig at the governor and said, “It would be inappropriate to comment at this stage. But governors have special rights, and if someone takes oath while wearing a mask, then the governor can ask him to remove the mask and retake the oath of office.”

Later, Koshyari felicitated citizens who worked to save lives during the pandemic at a function held at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) auditorium.

During the event, Koshyari said, “People with integrity have a voice of their own which makes an impact in the society. An individual cannot say that don’t steal when he is doing it himself. There is a perception in society that work is done through corruption. This thinking has to end for bringing about development in the society.”