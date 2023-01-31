Maha govt approves funds for two irrigation projects in Pune dist

The Maharashtra government approved ₹3,976 crore for the Nira Deoghar irrigation project and ₹460 crore for the Purandar irrigation project on Tuesday. Both projects are located in the Pune district.

The proposal was submitted by the irrigation department and approved by the state cabinet. The Maharashtra government announced the decisions in a press release.

The Nira Deoghar project will benefit nearly 11,000 hector land in the Solapur district by converting it to irrigated land. It will primarily benefit Malshiras taluka.

Purandar pumping scheme work had been stalled for several years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently visited Saswad and announced support for this scheme, which will address the drought-prone areas of the Purandar area. It will benefit a total of 25,000 hectares of land from 63 villages.

To complete the remaining works on the Purandar project, the Maharashtra government approved ₹460 crore.