Maha Metro begins resizing footpath on RTO-Bund Garden stretch

PUNE

According to civic officials, the standard footpath width is 1.5 to 1.8 metres on both sides of the road. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune traffic police department wrote to the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), urging it to trim the footpath and increase carriageway width on the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to Bund Garden stretch for smooth flow of traffic, Maha Metro has finally started work on resizing the footpath.

Hindustan Times in its March 27 edition had reported how the metro pillars constructed by Maha Metro and footpath revamped by Maha Metro (without consulting PMC) had reduced carriageway width on this busy stretch, causing vehicles to slow down considerably and inconveniencing commuters no end, to the extent that the PMC had had to write to Maha Metro, asking it to resize the footpath for smooth flow of vehicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the PMC, the Pune traffic police department too wrote to Maha Metro, similarly urging it to reduce the width of the footpath as it was squeezing the road and causing frequent accidents on the said stretch. Taking cognisance of both the letters, the Maha Metro has finally started reducing the width of the footpath, officials said.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha Metro, said, “We have started reconstructing the footpath after consulting with various agencies. The PMC had already asked us to resize the footpath and now, the Pune traffic police has also written to us. So, we have started the work.”

Earlier, Vijay Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Due to the oversized footpath, traffic congestion and accidents are taking place on the RTO to Bund Garden stretch. Maha Metro has built a big footpath for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stops for easy movement of bus commuters and pedestrians. However, the footpath has narrowed the existing road and reduced carriageway. So, we have sent a letter to Maha Metro to reduce the footpath width.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to civic officials, the standard footpath width is 1.5 to 1.8 metres on both sides of the road. Before construction of the metro, the footpath built by PMC was of standard width. However, Maha Metro revamped the footpath without consulting PMC wherein the width of the revamped footpath is nearly 3 to 3.5 metres on both sides of the road, at least at some places along the RTO to Bund Garden stretch. Maha Metro has also retained the bulb head (extra portion) near Ruby Hall Clinic and RTO metro station which is further constricting the road.

Box

Maha Metro begins resizing footpath on RTO to Bund Garden stretch after receiving letters from PMC and Pune traffic police department.

Currently, the footpath width is nearly 3 to 3.5 metres on both sides of the road, at least at some places on the RTO to Bund Garden stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon completion of the work of resizing the footpath, it will be 1.5 metres wide on both sides of the road.

Standard footpath width is 1.5 metres to 1.8 metres on both sides of the road.