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Maha planning major reforms related to class 10 & 12 exams

Firstly, the board has decided to restructure the question papers which currently run into 10 to 11 pages for some subjects

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is planning two major reforms related to class 10 and 12 examinations including a complete restructuring of the question paper format to reduce length and printing costs, and stricter legal provisions to bring answer sheet tampering and manipulation of marks under the ambit of criminal offences.

According to officials, the lengthy format not only increases printing costs but also creates confusion and pressure among students during examinations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni shared the details of the proposed changes, stating that the reforms are aimed at reducing student stress, simplifying examination patterns, and strengthening the credibility of the evaluation process.

Firstly, the board has decided to restructure the question papers which currently run into 10 to 11 pages for some subjects. According to officials, the lengthy format not only increases printing costs but also creates confusion and pressure among students during examinations.

“At present, many subject-wise question papers extend to 10 or 11 pages. Printing such lengthy papers for lakhs of students leads to huge expenditure. The board spends nearly 30 crore annually only on printing question papers. After studying the issue, a committee was constituted and it was decided to significantly reduce the size of the papers,” Kulkarni said.

“We are changing the overall presentation format. Questions and their respective marks will be displayed more clearly. One question and its related sub-questions will appear together on a single page. The objective is to make the paper easy to understand for students while also reducing unnecessary printing expenditure,” Kulkarni said. The new question paper format is expected to be implemented in the upcoming board examinations after finalisation of the format.

Secondly, the board is pushing for amendments to the existing laws to bring answer sheet-related malpractices under criminal offences. Currently, the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, mainly covers offences such as paper leaks, tampering with question papers, and malpractices at examination centres. In recent years however, cases involving answer sheet manipulation, illegal mark enhancement, and fake revaluation processes have surfaced. Kulkarni said that the existing provisions are inadequate to address such offences effectively. “At present, criminal provisions mainly apply to question paper leaks and examination centre-related malpractices. However, serious irregularities related to answer sheets have also come to light in recent years. Therefore, there is positive consideration underway to include answer sheet tampering, manipulation of marks, and fraudulent revaluation practices within the legal framework,” Kulkarni said.

He added that the board has initiated steps to amend the law so that such offences can be treated as cognisable and non-bailable crimes. “The proposal is aimed at making answer sheet-related malpractices punishable under the law. Once these changes are incorporated, stricter action can be taken against individuals involved in tampering or fraudulent activities connected to answer sheets,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha planning major reforms related to class 10 & 12 exams
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha planning major reforms related to class 10 & 12 exams
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