Maha rail invites EOI for Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway project

PUNE Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maha rail) has invited an expression of interest (EOI) from companies to build railway stations under the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway project.

“The work bas been started for the project and district collectors of Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad have started work in their respective districts. We are providing the funds and centre government has also approved the project. I also had a meeting with railway minister Raosaheb Danve at Sahyadri guest house, I have asked him to provide funding from centre for Nashik- Pune railway project. State government and other stake holders are ready with funding,” said Ajit Pawar deputy chief minister, on the sidelines of a Covid review meeting on Saturday.”

Maha rail has already begun preparation and EOI has been invited from desired firms to build stations, to develop areas around them and to construct foot over bridge (FOB).Maha rail has prepared a blueprint of the work as per railways guideline. The patch route from Pune station to Hadapsar will be entirely elevated. EOI are to submitted by April 2022.

“Out 54 villages, measurement of 40 villages has been completed and the valuation of other villages will be completed soon. Few people have opposed the project however it will be solved by discussion,” said Pawar.

The construction of this railway line will be done by Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, a joint venture of the Government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Railways.

The government, according to officials, is offering five times the rate of ready reckoner for acquiring land from owners while two and a half times the assessment amount will be paid for the building as well as other constructions.

This railway line will pass through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. It covers a total of 54 villages in four talukas of Pune district namely Haveli, Khed, Ambegaon and Junnar. The stations in Pune district is Hadapsar, Manjari, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata. Among the major stations, Chakan, Manchar and Narayangaon will be agricultural production and private freight terminals and Rajgurunagar station will be for passenger traffic only.

Features

-235km distance

-200 kmph expected train speed

-1 hour and 45 minutes travel distance

-18 tunnels

-20 proposed stations