The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) has begun steps to conduct the postponed MAHA TET 2026 in online mode through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), while a parallel demand has emerged for a 15% relaxation in qualifying marks for persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates.

A total of 6,00,125 candidates had registered, 2,58,061 for Paper I and 3,42,064 for Paper II. The exam was to be held across 1,729 centres statewide (701 for Paper I and 1,028 for Paper II) before being postponed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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MSCE commissioner Mahesh Chothe has asked IBPS to conduct the exam “at the earliest” in a secure, computer-based format. The council also plans to shift future TETs online, following the postponement of the exam originally scheduled for June 28.

A total of 6,00,125 candidates had registered, 2,58,061 for Paper I and 3,42,064 for Paper II. The exam was to be held across 1,729 centres statewide (701 for Paper I and 1,028 for Paper II) before being postponed.

MSCE has now formally approached IBPS, citing government directions and the need for greater security and transparency in the recruitment process.

The proposal also references a Supreme Court order dated September 1, 2025, mandating TET qualification for in-service teachers, with a deadline of 2028 to comply. MSCE has suggested conducting the exam at least twice a year to accommodate the increased candidate pool.

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{{^usCountry}} The IBPS communication includes data on candidates, exam centres, in-service applicants, and PwD candidates, including those requiring scribes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IBPS communication includes data on candidates, exam centres, in-service applicants, and PwD candidates, including those requiring scribes. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, demands for concessions for disabled candidates have gained momentum.

State commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Satyajit Bade has written to School Education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh on July 3, seeking a 15% relaxation in qualifying marks for PwD candidates.

At present, candidates need 60% (90/150) to qualify. Reserved categories receive a 5% relaxation (55%, 82 marks), while ex-servicemen and families of martyred soldiers already get 15% relaxation (45%).

Bade’s letter, prompted by a representation from the Maharashtra State Disabled Employees’ Association, cites the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, noting that candidates across 21 disability categories face structural disadvantages in competitive exams.

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He has urged parity with other groups receiving 15% relaxation under the state’s Pavitra recruitment system, arguing it would ensure fair access to teacher recruitment for PwD candidates.