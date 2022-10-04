Maha wrestler dies of heart attack hours after bout

A wrestler from western Maharashtra died of heart attack on Monday night. Earlier in the day, he had defeated his opponent in a bout, his coach said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old wrestler, identified as Maruti Surwase, had been undergoing training at the Rashtrakul Kusti Sankul academy in the western Maharashtra city since last few months.

He hailed from Pandharpur in Solapur district.

“A wrestling competition was organised in Kagal tehsil in Kolhapur district ahead of Dussehra on Monday. Surwase won the bout in one of the categories and returned to the academy with other wrestlers in the evening,” said Ram Sarang, who runs the academy.

In the night, he complained of chest pain.

“A fellow wrestler took Surwase to a medical shop on a bike to bring medicine. But Surwase, who was riding pillion, collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Sarang.

He said heart attack caused Surwase’s death as per the post-mortem report.

