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Mahalunge-Maan TP approved; authority yet to be decided

Maharashtra government has approved the preliminary town planning (TP) scheme for Mahalunge-Maan with UDD issuing a government resolution

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Pune: In a step towards planned urbanisation in the city’s rapidly expanding western corridor, the Maharashtra government has approved the preliminary town planning (TP) scheme number 1 (first variation) for Mahalunge-Maan; with the urban development department (UDD) issuing a government resolution (GR) on April 29, paving the way for formal notification of the scheme in the state government gazette. The approval, granted with the governor’s consent, is expected to streamline development in the Mahalunge-Maan belt that has witnessed rapid real estate growth in recent years. The area falls within the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which has been spearheading multiple TP schemes to ensure systematic urban expansion.

Maharashtra government has approved the preliminary town planning (TP) scheme for Mahalunge-Maan with UDD issuing a government resolution. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Being published in the gazette will mark a crucial milestone in the implementation of the TP scheme, enabling authorities to move ahead with land reconstitution, infrastructure provisioning, and regulated development. Senior officials from the UDD said that copies of the notification will be forwarded to key authorities, including the PMRDA, Pune district collector’s office, and directorate of town planning.

The Mahalunge-Maan area has emerged as one of Pune’s fastest growing residential and commercial hubs, driven by its proximity to the Hinjawadi information technology (IT) park and improved connectivity through major road networks. However, the rapid pace of development has also led to challenges such as unplanned layouts, inadequate infrastructure, and strain on civic amenities. The TP scheme aims to address these issues by reorganising land parcels; reserving space for public amenities such as roads, gardens, and social infrastructure; and ensuring equitable distribution of development benefits among landowners. Experts believe that such schemes play a critical role in avoiding haphazard growth, and in creating well-structured urban neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, Pravin Shende, superintendent engineer of PMC’s building permission department, said that discussions are underway between the two authorities. “A meeting was held last week between the PMRDA and municipal commissioner. They discussed the TP scheme and other issues after the merger of 23 villages with the PMC,” Shende said.

However, Shende clarified that no final decision has been taken yet on the implementation of the Mahalunge–Maan TP scheme. “The state government will take the final call,” Shende said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Mahalunge-Maan TP approved; authority yet to be decided
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